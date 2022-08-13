50 Girls Trained on Sexual Reproductive Health – THISDAYLIVE

Sustainable Impact and Development Initiative (SID) has trained 50 adolescent girls and young women in Abesan, a community in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State on sexual and reproductive health and rights.

SID, a non-governmental organisation, has said the training was part of its plan “to increase awareness on the issue as well as help them make the right choices and avoid sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancy at a young age.”

The representative of SID initiative, Blessing Ashi, explained the significance of the programme at the training recently.

Ashi explained the need to engage adolescent girls and young women “to become powerful agents in improving their own sexual and reproductive health, and crafting solutions that may be effective in enabling them to achieve their full potential and rights to health and well-being.”

She lamented that adolescent girls and young women in marginalised communities had limited…