Access Bank, Edtech Firms Equip Youngsters with STEAM Skills   – THISDAYLIVE

Omolabake Fasogbon.

Foremost financial institution, Access bank Plc. in collaboration with four indigenous edtech companies have channeled efforts and resources towards promoting and inspiring STEAM education among youngsters.

STEAM which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics education, provides essential 21st-century knowledge to equip students with future-ready skills for innovative and tech-driven workforce.

The bank’s commitment to this cause was further demonstrated as a major sponsor at the 2nd ‘STEAM Fun Fest conference and exhibition’, that held at Landmark event center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The initiative was birthed through the collaborative effort of Jadesola Adedeji of STEM-MET, Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu of Edufun Technik, Titi Adewusi of 9ijakids and Wale Ogunjobi of SabiTeach.

The conference themed, “STEAM: From Classroom to the Real World,” gathered no fewer than 6000 children and led…