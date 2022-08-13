After 29 Years, NNPC Renews Production Contracts with Partners, May Unlock $500bn Revenue, $4bn FDI for Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its partners yesterday signed renewed Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs), in a deal that could potentially boost Nigeria’s oil production substantially.

Aside from the PSCs, other subcontracts at the event, which took place at the NNPCL headquarters in Abuja, included Dispute Settlement Agreements (DSAs), Settlement Repayment Agreement (SRAs), as well as Escrow Agreements.

Parties to the contracts, which saw the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kyari, sign on behalf of the NNPCL, were: Total Energy, Chevron, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO), Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, China’s Sinopec, Equinor, Sapetro, among others.

The hitherto disputed five Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) which had lingered for almost 30 years, included 128, 130, 132, 133, and 138. But with the resolution of all pending issues, the assets are…