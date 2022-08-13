Coca-Cola Begins ’Believe and Win- Under-The-Crown’ Promo – THISDAYLIVE

Omolabake Fasogbon

Beverage brand, Coca-Cola Nigeria has kicked – off ‘Believe and Win- Under-The-Crown’ promo to reward and delight consumers during the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup competition.

The promo packs reward worth over N400 million, an all-expense paid trip for five lucky winners to watch the world cup in Qatar.

Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria, Bunmi Adeniba stated that the promo will cover 35cl/50cl RGB and 35cl/50cl/60cl PET of core brands which include: Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fanta Zero Sugar, Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar and Schweppes.

She informed that five lucky winners would be selected from each region – Lagos, West, East, Central, and North regions at national draws.

“To participate in the promo, consumers are required to purchase any of the Coca-Cola products with a white cap and look under the crown for the unique code. On finding a code, consumers are expected to dial a designated code,…