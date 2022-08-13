Fidson Grows Profit After Tax By 157% – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

Shareholders of Fidson Healthcare Plc, the leading indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Nigeria, will receive a dividend of 50 kobo per share.

This was unanimously approved by the company’s shareholders at the 23rd Annual General Meeting, which was held recently at the company’s head office in Lagos Nigeria. This dividend is a 100 per cent improvement on the 25 kobo per share declared in the 2020 financial year.

It was also reported that the company in the year ended 31st December 2021 recorded a turnover of N30.860 billion, compared with N18.275 billion in 2020, representing an increase of 69 per cent. Operating profit grew from N3.097 billion in 2020 to N5.862 billion in 2021, representing an increase of 89 per cent. Also, profit after tax increased from N1.205 billion in 2020 to N3.097 billion during the year under review, representing an increase of 157 per cent.

Given the outstanding performance recorded in the year…