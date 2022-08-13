Firms Tasked on Baby Friendly Workplace to Enhance Productivity – THISDAYLIVE

Omolabake Fasogbon

The organised private sector has been urged to embrace baby- friendly initiatives as part of the implementation of family friendly policies.

Stakeholders, who gathered at the unveiling of “toolkit on workplace breastfeeding support programme in Nigeria,” maintained that adopting the initiatives would be mutually benefitting to both employees and employers in the long run.

The programme, being an initiative of Alive & Thrive, in partnership with Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) was held in commemoration of occasion of World Breastfeeding Day, 2022 themed: ‘Step up Breastfeeding-Educate and Support’.

Shedding more light on the initiative at a well-attended programme, Senior Programme Officer Nutrition, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Victor Ajieroh defined family friendly policies as one “that helps to balance and benefit both work and family life that typically provide three types of essential…