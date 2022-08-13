Fulani Herdsmen Not Responsible for Killings in Umueri, Says Community Association’s President  – THISDAYLIVE

The President General of Umueri community in Anambra State, Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, has condemned a video being circulated on social media with allegations that Fulani herdsmen killed a man in his domain.

In a press statement he personally signed Thursday night and sent to the media, Chief Metchie warned those spreading the false information, especially one man identified as Delight, to desist from such unwholesome acts that he said had the potency to provoke hatred between Umueri and Fulani community.

Metchie, a United Nations Peace Ambassador and Africa’s Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, also warned that perpetrators of fake news like the one being spread would be made to face the full weight of the law, if they fail to desist from such unpatriotic acts.

Chief Metchie said that the focus of his administration as the President General of Umueri has been how to maintain peaceful relationship between his community…