Gov Abiodun’s Strides and Amosun’s Flight of Fancy – THISDAYLIVE

Ismail Rasheed

The fact that governors are considered the chief security officers of their states but do not, in reality, have powers over police personnel deployed there is easily among provisions that rankle the most about Nigeria’s federalism. However, nothing highlights some of the confounding points of Nigeria’s federalism as starkly as the classification of roads in a manner that literally causes a dilemma for governors with regard to fixing federal roads in their states.

I read a statement recently wherein the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said that his administration will commence the reconstruction of the Lagos-Sango Ota-Abeokuta road if the federal government failed to do so in two weeks’ time. In an age where nearly every action is cynically reduced to the shenanigans of politics, there are certainly some who would think it was mere posturing. But the governor was apparently speaking in the context of the president’s comment…