Identify Crude Oil Thieve, Bring Them to Justice  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has urged the federal government to identify the brains behind crude oil theft in the country and bring them to justice.

Speaking with newsmen Friday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Uzodinma said crude oil theft is a cancer which must be dealt with to steady the economy.

He warned against treating perpetrators as sacred cows, saying anyone involved in the practice must be brought to book irrespective of the status in the society.

“Suddenly, because of the activities of those who are our anti-national interest we’ve lost over a million barrels and barely managing to produce one million.

“I think we should arise in unison to condemn the activities of crude oil theft by anti-Nigerian interest groups and bring back the economy of the country. Because you have to have a country first before you…