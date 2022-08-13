Insecurity, Oil Theft More Pressing Issues Than APC’s All Muslim Ticket  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, yesterday lent his voice to the current issues in the nation’s polity saying the recurring incidents of insecurity and crude oil theft across the country are more challenging to the nation’s survival than the all Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor also took a swipe at the World Bank for its prediction that the nation will in a matter of time break up.

Answering reporters’ questions after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Uzodinma stressed that the current insecurity as well oil theft which he described as anti-national interest, were more pressing than the controversy over the one faith presidential ticket of the APC.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to invite you people to prioritise our area of interest. First, the mood of the country today is not about who the candidates are. The…