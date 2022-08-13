NSCDC Parades Two Terror Kingpins in Sokoto – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Sokoto State command yesterday paraded two terror kingpins terrorising Silame, Binji, Gudu, Tureta and Dange/Shuni local government areas of the state.

Addressing journalists at the command’s headquarters at Federal Secretariat, Sokoto, the state Commandant Muhammad Dada, said Alhaji Koire and Alhaji Buba were terror leaders with over 300 men in their camps.

Muhammad further disclosed that the duo had been terrorising some communities in Silame, Binji, Gudu, Tureta and Dange/Shuni local government areas of the state.

He explained that the duo are high profile terrorists that operate in Niger Republic and Nigeria, stressing that Koire escaped severally from their custody using magical power.

He stated that when he got the tipoff of their whereabouts in Silame local government, he personally led the team of his men spending two days in the bush before they succeeded in…