Rev. Fr. Nicholas Nwaneto Nwachukwu Laid to Rest – THISDAYLIVE

The remains of late Fr. Nicholas Nwaneto Nwachukwu have been laid to rest

Rev. Fr. Nwachukwu succumbed to heart disease on the 6th of July 2022 in Lagos.

The late Fr. Nicholas was until his death the Parish Priest of St. Michael’s Parish Ikembara, Ikeduru Local Government Area for over 13 years ago and had survived an earlier health scare.

Prior to his death, he had on medical recommendation, travelled to two specialist hospitals, first to Save A Soul Hospital, Port Harcourt and finally to EuraCare Hospital Lagos, where expert-surgeons carried out a relatively successful laser surgery to give him back his health. But sadly, he died the next day after the surgery.

Fr. Nicholas Nwachukwu was born on the 21st March, 1954. The 5th of 11 children born to the late Louis Onyenegecha and the late Juliana Nwachukwu of Obodo Amaimo in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State. Between the years 1964 and 1979, Fr. Nicholas acquired…