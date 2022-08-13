Saraki, Fayemi Urge Youths to Shun Politicians with Questionable Character – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 general elections, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday counselled youths in the country to shun politicians that possess questionable integrity, credibility and good character so as to have good governance in the country.

Also, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has urged persons with good character to shun apathy in governance and politics of the country.

The duo spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State capital at a summit organised to celebrate this year’s International Youths Day and birthday of the former Minister of Youths and Sports Development and Kwara Central senatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for 2023 polls, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

The summit with the theme ‘Leadership As Character’, was organised by Omoluabi Foundation established by Abdullahi.

Saraki said that, “Nigeria is in its current mess as a result of choice of leadership,” admonishing followers to…