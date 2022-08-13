Security Agencies, Nation’s Resources Overstretched By Terrorism, Laments Buhari – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that Nigeria’s current security challenges have overstretched the deployment of security agencies and the nation’s resources.

The President, who spoke yesterday at the State House, Abuja during the launch of the National Crisis Management Doctrine (NCMD), also noted that the evolving state of insecurity, with the emergence of the Boko Haram terror group and other forms of criminal activities, had worsened fears among Nigerians.

He said: “The emergence of the Boko Haram terrorist group, as well as bandits and kidnappers in Nigeria considerably changed the country’s security situation, leaving panic in the minds of the populace.

“These and other security challenges confronting the nation tend to stretch the deployment of our security agencies, resources and national security apparatus.”

He was, however, of the view that the newly launched NCMD would strengthen the nation’s security…