We Are Deploying Smart City Security Intervention in Lagos State – THISDAYLIVE

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently spoke on a television programme about the strides of his administration in the last three years and two months. He also talked about the nationwide security challenges and his proactive measures against infiltration of Lagos State. Excerpts:

I think it would be on a good note to start with security, because I saw that you had a meeting with some of the security chiefs in in Lagos. In addition, you came to assure Lagosians that all is well. What would you say to Lagosians about your proactive measures in stopping the potentials and the capacity of these elements that want to infiltrate the state?

You know, security is also seen as a bedrock of any good governance, because what we preach is that we want to ensure that we save the life of people, properties and life, you know, and this was one of the things that we campaigned on.

In addition, if you look at my THEMES agenda, the last word here, you…