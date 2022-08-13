WHO IS THIS AUXILLIARY? – THISDAYLIVE

Over the last three decades, Oyo State has always been notorious for bloodletting, maiming and high profile killing whenever general election approaches. Some hoodlums would just offer themselves as ready-made tools and instruments of human destruction onto the hands of political leaders.

Tokyo reigned supreme during the PDP era of Senator Rasheed Ladoja/Otunba Alao-Akala. The NURTW warlord was indeed lord unto himself. For many years, he was inciting violence, chaos and pandemonium in the pacesetter state. On behalf of politicians, he maimed and destroyed at will. He was in control for so many years until his regime of horror was brought to a close by late Abiola Ajimobi. The man who thousands of people of the ancient city dread so much like a plague is lucky to be alive today.

After Tokyo came another king of hoodlums, Eleweomo. The modus operandi is the same. They create pandemonium and confusion and in the ensuing battle, they snuff life out of the…