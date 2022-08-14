Abdulsalami Returns from Medical Trip – THISDAYLIVE

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Military Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar has returned to the country after a medical trip abroad.

Abdulsalami Abubakar returned to Minna the Niger state capital on Sunday afternoon.He was brought in a presidential jet which landed at the Minna airport at about 3.30pm.

His wife and former first lady Justice Fati Lami Abubakar was in the company of General Abubakar and they were received by prominent Nigerians according to a source close to the Minna airport where the jet landed.

From the airport the convoy of the former Head of state drove straight to his uphill residence in Minna the Niger state capital.

At his residence friends and relations as well as some clerics offered prayers for continued good health of the Former Head of State.

The Secretary to the Niger state Government Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane reacting to the return of General Abdulsalami Abubakar to the country told THISDAY that : We…