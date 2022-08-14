As APC Unites Behind Tinubu, PDP Struggles with Wike – THISDAYLIVE

*Fintri-led reconciliatory team meets Rivers gov’s camp tomorrow

*Imoke, Waziri, Jegede among Ex-VP’s team

*Duke, Mimiko, former AGF Adoke, Gana lead Wike’s camp

*Ayu-must-go agitation persists

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

With the appointment of the Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Lalong as the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the leaders of the ruling party have united behind the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu.

In contrast to the APC’s united house, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to be bogged down by the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike, whose demands have stalled the efforts of the main opposition party to reconcile its aggrieved members.

However, the peace efforts by the PDP to reconcile its aggrieved members have received a boost as the reconciliatory team led by the Governor of Adamawa…