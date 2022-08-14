Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others to Pay N10m Each for Campaign Posters in Anambra – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The presidential candidates of all political parties in Nigeria will pay N10million each to paste their campaign posters in Anambra State, the state government has revealed.

The affected candidates are the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party, and Justice Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), among others.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA), Mr Tony Ujubuonu, stated this in a public notice issued in the state yesterday.

The public notice also disclosed that other candidates for public offices will pay varying amounts to paste their posters anywhere in the state.

While the presidential candidates are mandated to pay N10 million, senatorial candidates will pay N7million, House of Representatives candidates will pay…