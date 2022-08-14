Bandits Kill 13 Vigilantes, Others in Taraba – THISDAYLIVE

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

At least 13 persons have been reported killed after a bandit attack in Karekuka, a community of Gassol Local Government Area, Taraba state.

Apart from death records, many others were also left injured due to armed attacks on the village.

A community source confirmed the incident yesterday, disclosing that no fewer than six local vigilante members lost their lives in the Friday attack.

The source disclosed that the vigilantes also killed six of the bandits.

Meanwhile, the bandits also attacked Garin Gidado community on Saturday morning but met it empty, the source added. The community had been previously attacked by bandits.

The Taraba State Police Command confirmed the attack on Karekuka village and said efforts are in top gear to restore normalcy.

He added that officers have been drafted to the scene to convey the corpses to a nearby morgue as investigations commence.

Likewise, bandits attacked immigration…