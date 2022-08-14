Eight States Owe Workers for at Least Six Months, Says Report – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

Eight state governments failed to pay some of their workers for at least six months, a new report has revealed.

The states are Taraba, Nasarawa, Edo, Ebonyi, Ondo, Plateau, Imo, and Abia.

According to the report, they owe active workers as well as retirees.

Irregular payment of workers’ salaries has been a problem in Nigerian states for decades. Officials often blame revenue shortfall, yet continue to apply the same lean resources to their lavish interests.

Budgit said it conducted the survey to spotlight and identify state governments that have consistently failed to meet the essential requirement of governance and employee compensation.

The group called on governments to urgently address the glaring inability to pay state workers’ salaries as the attitude, enthusiasm, productivity, and survival of state workers and their families are directly related to the timeliness of their remuneration.

The organisation in its empirical survey…