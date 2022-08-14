Gbajabiamila Woos Wike to APC – THISDAYLIVE

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila at the weekend said Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike “is destined” to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gbajabiamila made the remarks on Friday when he inaugurated the official quarters for members of the house of assembly in Rivers.

Wike had invited Gbajabiamila to unveil the legislative quarters built by his administration.

Over the past few days, Wike, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has played host to APC members, inviting them to inaugurate projects in the state.

Gbajabiamila said he had to cut short his vacation in the US to attend the unveiling of the quarters “because of who he (Wike) is and what he is to me.

He added that he and members of the APC “are eagerly expecting Wike to join the party. Let me start by thanking the governor, my friend and brother, that a confession that has been known to all forever that you plotted…