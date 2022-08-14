Ghana High Commission Disowns Akufo-Addo’s Purported Letter Advising Tinubu to Suspend Presidential Ambition – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Ghana High Commission in Nigeria has urged Nigerians to leave Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo out of Nigeria’s internal affairs and politics.

The High Commission, in a statement on Sunday, insisted that at no time did the Ghanaian President advise the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to excuse himself from his ambition to rule Nigeria and rather support Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) on health ground.

The statement titled ‘Fake News Alert: President of Ghana Disowns Post Asking Tinubu to Give Peter Obi a Chance,’ read: “The attention of the Ghana High Commission in Abuja has been drawn to an online news publication alleging that the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Asiwaju Bola Tinibu, to ‘give Peter Obi a chance…