Lagos Becomes Co-owner of Odu’a Investment Company – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

The Lagos State Government has officially become a co-owner of the Western Nigeria Investment Group, the Odu’a Holdings, the Group Chairman of the company, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, said this when he presented to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Government Odu’a Investment Share Certificate.

The presentation took place during a courtesy visit to the governor by the company’s board and management at Lagos House, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Odu’a Group, which was set up by the government of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the days of the Western Region, is owned by the Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti State Governments.

Ashiru, during the presentation, said the company decided to hand over the share certificate to Governor Sanwo-Olu to silence doubting Thomases who don’t believe that Lagos State is part of the Odua Group.

He said that Lagos State is a bonafide member of the Odu’a Investment Company…