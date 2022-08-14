LCCI Urges FG to Tackle Crises in Aviation Sector – THISDAYLIVE

*NECA wants reappraisal of monetary, fiscal policies

Dike Onwuamaeze

Following the escalating prices of aviation fuel that have risen on average from N400 per litre in February 2022 to about N800 per litre in recent times, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has tasked the federal government to take immediate steps toward resolving the crises buffeting the Nigerian aviation sector.

Similarly, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has urged the federal government to reappraise its monetary and fiscal policies because of the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation.

The LCCI argued that the intervention of the government has become a matter of categorical imperative because of the systemic importance of air travel for the conduct of trade and commerce across borders.

The group insisted that the aviation sector is qualified for targeted financing to facilitate economic activities in the country, boost economic…