Miyetti Allah Drags Ortom to ICC for Seizing 25,000 Cows – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore at the weekend disclosed that it had filed a suit against Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom before the International Criminal Court of Justice (ICC), Hague for allegedly seizing 25,000 cows belonging to its members.

Miyetti Allah, a Fulani socio-cultural group, wanted the ICC to intervene in the detention of 4,000 Fulani herdsmen, who violated the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017.

The National Secretary-General of Miyetti Allah, Mr Saleh Alhassan revealed the decision at the weekend at a session with journalists on Friday.

After inaugurating the state’s Community Volunteer Guards, Ortom had said he had secured the conviction of over 400 Fulani herders ‘besieging’ the state.

He said Miyetti Allah had approached the ICC to file a suit against Ortom for seizing over 25,000 cows belonging to members of the group and detaining over 4,000…