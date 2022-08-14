NAF Jets Bomb Terrorists’ Enclave in Niger – THISDAYLIVE

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets on internal security operations have hit another terrorists enclave at Kurebe in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing many criminals.

NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the terrorists had assembled at Kurebe for a crucial meeting hosted by Aminu Duniya, a Boko Haram commander.

Gabkwet said, the strike at Kurebe came barely hours after a coordinated joint air and ground operations neutralized several terrorists operating around Damba – Galbi axis in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The NAF spokesman said, “Over the weekend, NAF aircraft struck a terrorists gathering at Kurebe in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State after intelligence revealed that the terrorists had assembled for an important meeting hosted by Aminu Duniya, a Boko Haram terrorist…