NCAA Has Capacity to Sustain Safe Flight Operations in Nigeria, Says DG – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

The Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has said that the regulatory authority has the capacity of sustaining safe flight operations in Nigeria.

Nuhu attributed the good safety record in the last 10 years to the efficient oversight of the authority.

Speaking with aviation journalists in Lagos at the weekend, the Director General assured that the regulatory agency would continue the implementation of its statutory responsibilities and duties to retain the confidence of the flying public.

Nuhu stated that investigations were still ongoing into the operations of the suspended Dana Air, insisting that the airline would remain grounded until all the identified issues have been resolved in compliance with Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs).

He explained that NCAA had carried out a Financial and Economic Health Audit in addition to Technical Safety Audit of the airline, disclosing…