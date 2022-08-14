NDLEA Uncovers 442 Parcels of Crystal Meth in Heads of Smoked Fish – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered, at the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, no fewer than 442 parcels of crystal methamphetamine concealed in heads of smoked fish.

The drug-laden smoked fishes were packaged in cartons weighing 11.9 kilogrammes and for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement on Sunday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, the consignment was brought to the SAHCO export shed of the airport on August 5, by a freight agent, Adekunle Paul, 32, from Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He was promptly arrested upon the discovery that the seven cartons he presented for export contained parcels of the dangerous drug wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish.

Babafemi disclosed that the following day, Saturday August 6, another…