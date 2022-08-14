Northern Group Demands Sack of NSA, Holds Protest Wednesday – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) will embark on a peaceful protest on Wednesday in Abuja to demand the resignation of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mungono, over the lingering insecurity in the country.

In a statement in Kaduna Sunday, the group maintained that for the past seven years that Mungono was appointed to the sensitive position of NSA, the security situation in the country has been abysmal, as terrorists and other criminal elements unleashed mayhem on Nigerians.

The statement signed by the spokesman of AYA, Ali Mohammed, said there are enough reasons for Mungono to have resigned his appointment, “but he has refused to step down despite the mass killings across the country”.

The group lamented that Nigerians are no longer safe anywhere — on the roads, farms, working place, markets and even their homes — as terrorists move about freely kidnapping, killing and collecting millions of naira as…