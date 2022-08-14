Ogun APC Probes Amosun’s Comment on Rigging 2019 Guber Election – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Indications that the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun may be probed emerged at the weekend when the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state met and expressed their displeasure over his outburst in Abeokuta.

The chairman of Ogun APC, Yemi Sanusi berated the former governor over his statement on the 2019 election, saying such outburst was not only unsenatorial, but also unbecoming of a supposed statesman.

After a closed-door meeting with the leaders of the ruling party in the 20 local government areas of the state on Friday, it was learnt that the party leaders called for disciplinary measures against such anti-party acts.

In 2019, Amosun was suspended from the party for backing candidates of the All Progressives Movement (APM) against the APC.

Sanusi said that he was the acting chairman of the party in 2019, declaring that the election which produced the incumbent governor…