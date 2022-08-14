Order INEC to Extend Voter’s Registration Till November 27, Ozekhome Begs Court – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order of mandatory injunction compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to extend the Continuous Voter’s Registration Exercise till November 27, 2022.

The request, according to the senior lawyer, is to prevent the disenfranchisement of millions of eligible voters in the 2023 general elections who are yet to be registered by INEC for the said election.

In a suit filed on August 5, 2022, the plaintiffs claimed that the stoppage of registration of eligible voters by INEC on July 31, this year without due recourse to the Electoral Act was tantamount to “executive lawlessness and constitutional infractions.”

While Ozekhome and Abubakar Sani, who are yet to be registered voters are the plaintiffs in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1335/2022, the electoral umpire is the sole…