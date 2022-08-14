Resolve Varsity Strike Now, TUC Tells FG  – THISDAYLIVE

• Says no going back on Labour’s quest for political power in 2023

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As concerns mount over the continued closure of the country’s federal universities, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has demanded immediate action by the federal government to end the dispute with striking university workers and reopen the institutions shut down close to six months now.

The union also said that it will not relent in its resolve to work in concert with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to support the Labour Party’s quest to win the presidential election in 2023.

Addressing journalists at the end of its National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja yesterday, TUC President, Festus Osifo, expressed dismay over the lingering face-off between federal government and university based unions which has resulted in the complete shut down of the institutions nationwide.

It also raised the alarm over detororiating state of security in the…