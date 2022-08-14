Setting the Agenda for the African Youth – THISDAYLIVE

Martins O. Itua

Concerned and interested observers know that the population of unemployed youth on the African continent constitutes a major threat to future peace and stability in the region. On one hand, the teeming youth population can be a blessing if properly harnessed and if we are able to create opportunities where our young people can be gainfully employed and aspire to fulfill their dreams. On the other hand, the fact that millions of young people are unemployed, untapped, untrained and oftentimes, go to bed hungry, leaves them vulnerable. It also creates a situation where Africa is sitting on a nuclear time-bomb.

While population in many other parts of the world, such as the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Spain, etc. are on the decline, Africa’s population which currently stands at about 1.37 billion is projected by the United Nations to experience a slight acceleration of population in the near future. According to the United Nations,…