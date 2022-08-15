1,000 Women, Youths Benefit from N150m Bauchi Empowerment Programme – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

No fewer than 1,000 women and youths in the Warji and Ningi Local Government Areas of Bauchi State have benefited from N150 million empowerment programme by the state government to improve the living standard of the people of the state.

Flagging off the programme in the two local government areas of the state on Saturday, the Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, said that the economic empowerment is all about making the people of Bauchi State self-reliant by providing them the wherewithal and conducive environment to be economically productive, adding that the programme was designed to boost economic activities, address the problem of unemployment and alleviative poverty among the people, especially the youths and women.

The governor assured that his administration placed high premium on empowerment through job creation as a testimony of its commitment towards poverty alleviation.

He pointed out that his…