Awoniyi Snatches Memorable Win for Nottingham Forest – THISDAYLIVE

PREMIER LEAGUE

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, secured a famous 1-0 win for Nottingham Forest yesterday as they beat West Ham in their first English Premier League football in 23 years at home.

Awoniyi who switched to Forest from Bundesliga’s Union Berlin for club record £17million transfer this summer was in the right place at the right time. He applied the first-time finish instinct after Jesse Lingard’s effort had been deflected into his path off Hammers defender Ben Johnson.

The home fans who were enjoying their first game in the topflight in over two decades greeted the goal with a frenzy. It was an acknowledgement of their summer import from Germany was a good buy.

Awoniyi’s name has now gone into Forest folklore along with all the other greats associated with the two-time European Cup winners.

The Sunday afternoon was not all about the Nigerian international because without the heroics of the on-loan…