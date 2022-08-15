Buhari, Osinbajo, Emefiele, Others to Headline CIBN Conference – THISDAYLIVE

Nume Ekeghe

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele have been lined up to speak at the 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)

Speaking ahead of the conference, the Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, who is the Chairman of the Consultative Committee, said the conference is slated to hold in September this year, will provide a veritable platform for subject matter experts and industry stakeholders to drive conversations and unanimously design a clear road map towards repositioning the financial services industry for growth and stability.

The conference themed, “Repositioning The Financial Services Industry For An Evolving Glocal Context” will have more than 10,000 proferssionals participating and will also have the Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Finance,Mrs….