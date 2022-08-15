Cleric Decries  Worsening  Insecurity, Economic Woes in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

An Ilorin based Islamic cleric, Sheikh AbdulRazaq Aduagba, at the weekend decried the worsening insecurity and economic challenges in the country.

He said the development is due to the lack of capacity on the part of those at the helms of affairs.

Speaking in Ilorin, Kwara State, during the Omoluabi Youth Summit to mark the International Youth Day celebrations in Ilorin, Sheikh Aduagba said the prevalent insecurity in the country was based on the various economic policies being implemented for the masses of the country.

He said: “It is disheartening that a government that promised good economic policies could be given a N10,000 empowerment to the people of the country to establish petty trading.

“And a situation where the vice president of the country would be going around the country giving out N10,000 tradermoni to Nigerians is very unfortunate. This is one of the causes of insecurity in the…