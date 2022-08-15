Court Jails Alleged Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume, Seven Years  – THISDAYLIVE

* As police inspector, another get three years each

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja has handed down a seven-year jail term to alleged kidnap kingpin, Mr Hamisu Bala, aka Wadume.

Justice Nyako handed down the sentence after finding him guilty of charges relating to escaping from lawful custody, as well as illegal dealings in prohibited firearms.

Besides Wadume, the court also jailed Uba Bala (aka Uba Delu) and Zubairu Abdullahi (aka Basho) for seven years each, while Aliyu Dadje, an Inspector of Police, bagged three years.

They and three others were all arraigned on a 13-count criminal charge bordering on unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition and tampering with documents, amongst others.

They were in 2020 arraigned by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on behalf of the federal government.

The remaining defendants in the case marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/30/2020 are:…