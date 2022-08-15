Don’t Mortgage Your Children’s Future, Vote Good Leaders – THISDAYLIVE

*Oshiomhole, Ezekwesili, others extol Capt Hosa as children launch Foundation in his memory

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has urged the Nigerian electorate to be circumspect with their votes during next year’s election and not mortgage the future of their children by voting leaders with conscience.

Jonathan, who spoke while delivering a keynote address titled: ‘Lasting Legacy: Key to Nigeria’s Development Issues’, at the one-year memorial summit in honour of the late Captain Idahosa Okunbo in Abuja, Saturday, said Nigerians “must shift away from the politics of bread and butter.”

While urging the people to elect the kind of leaders deserving of the country so that she could claim her rightful place in the comity of nations, Jonathan said Nigerians should ensure that only those who would foster national unity were elected to lead the country.

His words: “Ahead of 2023 elections, we are getting ready to…