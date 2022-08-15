Gunmen Invade Nasarawa School, Kill Teacher – THISDAYLIVE

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Gunmen last Saturday night invaded the Government Science Secondary School, Nasarawa Eggon, and killed a teacher named Auta Nasela.

The secondary school is located in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

THISDAY gathered that the incident occurred at about 8:45p.m. when the gunmen stormed the school premises and went straight to the residence of the deceased, demanding for money.

It was also gathered that during the raid, the deceased ran to his neighbour’s apartment for safety, where he was shot severally by one of the gunmen.

Further findings by our correspondent revealed that another staff of the school, Mr. Timothy Malle, was also shot, but was receiving treatment at an undisclosed public hospital in the state.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the incident, described it as a case of armed robbery.

Nansel said: “Yesterday around 8:45 p.m., a…