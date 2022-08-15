One Injured as Soldiers, Police Clash in Osun – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

One policeman was reportedly injured when some uniformed soldiers engaged with policemen in gun duel at the popular Ajegunle Spare parts market, Area, in Osogbo, the Osun State Capital

Spear parts dealer, traders residents around the area scamper for safety as some soldiers and police officers clashed following a minor disagreement that degenerated into free for all.

The clash, it was learnt created panic as both the soldiers and Policemen engaged in gunfire exchange for few minutes.

THISDAY correspondent gathered that one police officer was allegedly injured during the crisis.

The soldiers and the police officers, it was gathered, were not in uniform when they engaged themselves in a brawl.

An eyewitness account told our correspondent that the soldiers and the police officers in different vehicles refused to allow each other pass through in the Ajekunle spare part market.

Sources said the policemen…