Peace Returns to A’Ibom Unity College as Mgt., Teachers Settle Rift – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

At last, peace has returned to the Federal Science and Technical College, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as teachers and management settled differences that almost resulted in the breakdown of law and order in the school.

Teachers in the college had accused the management of refusal to pay Duty Tour Allowance approved by federal government to staff in Unity Schools across the nation.

The teachers had also accused the management of admission racketeering, illegal levies and misappropriation of funds from IDEAS World Bank project for the school.

It was gathered that the School Based Management Committee (SBMC) waded into the matter to avoid disruption of academic activities.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday, the chairman of the School Based Management Committee in the college, Mr. Simeon Umoette, said the committee decided to wade into the allegations to restore peace needed for learning.

Umoette said the committee comprised…