Rivers APC Vows to Invest Massively in Health Sector – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to invest massively in the health sector and ensure welfare of health professionals across all strata in the state, if elected in the governorship election in 2023.

The party made the promise in reaction to the recent death of about 50 infants over measles outbreak in Kugbo community, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement yesterday APC assures the people that its governorship candidate, Tonye Cole has the capacity to revamp the health system and ensure other positive development in the state.

The party sadness on the tragedy that has resulted in the death of the number of infants, adding that it would have been a preventable incident if robust healthcare policy programme were in place.

The APC, however, sympathised with the bereaved families and the Odual people over the tragic losses.

“The APC in Rivers State…