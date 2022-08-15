Rotary Club  to Tackle Open Defecation in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

As part of a bid to end open defecation in Lagos State by 2025 as stipulated by the government, the Rotary Club of Omole Golden in Lagos has said it has embarked on advocacy and fundraising to provide public toilets at major markets and parks in the state.

The club revealed this at the investiture and fundraising ceremony of Rotarian Ganiu Lawal as the 19th president of the Rotary Club of Omole Golden held in Ikeja, Lagos State.

In his speech, Lawal said the club has also embarked on the rehabilitation of a block of four classrooms with collapsible demarcation to serve as classrooms and an examination hall at Ajuwon Senior High School, saying it would cost over N10 million to complete the project.

According to him, the club decided to take up the challenge of providing the facilities, since it was becoming increasingly obvious that the existing ones could no longer enhance teaching and learning in the school, as they were in deplorable…