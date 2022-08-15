Teesas to Deliver Products across Africa – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

Africa-focused EdTech, Teesas, has teamed up with US-based performance improvement company, FranklinCovey Education to bring its suite of education-related products directly to students, schools and parents across Africa.

Teesas will deploy the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People video content on social-emotional learning on the Teesas Education App as well as the FranklinCovey ‘Leader in Me’ program in primary and secondary schools and universities.

Founder and CEO of Teesas, Osayi Izedonmwen, said he and his team were extremely excited when FranklinCovey Education reached out to his company because the transformative ‘Leader in Me’ training, addresses educational gaps at the foundational level just like the Teesas Education App.

“As an impact-driven organisation, our content is designed to develop the total child from an academic standpoint as well as social and emotional learning. Teesas was the first EdTech in Nigeria…