THE FOUNDATION FOR NIGERIA’S PROSPERITY – THISDAYLIVE

Linus Okorie urges the country’s leadership to invest huge resources to nurture a new generation of leaders who will lift many out of poverty

The concept of leadership is a very interesting factor that can determine how fast Nigeria can go as a nation. The kind of leadership that has been practiced across Nigeria for decades has been predominantly self-serving leadership. This kind of leadership has no place for human capital development or real transformation. This type of leadership has imposed huge levels of poverty on Nigerians.

There is huge lack of political will amongst most leaders at all levels to execute policies that can impact positively on the people. This has resulted in the failure to tackle the economic challenges facing the people in all parts of the nation. It is now very obvious that while the good men and women were sleeping and uninvolved, the country’s decision making arena witnessed a huge influx of mediocrities and the result is…