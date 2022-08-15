Wike’s Camp Insists Ayu’s Ouster Irreducible Condition for Peace – THISDAYLIVE

*Demands to pick choice of successor

*Urges Mark to speak up since he’s with chairman’s resignation letter

*Atiku paints gloomy picture of Nigeria, describes current statistics as grim, disappointing

*PDP group dismisses Tinubu’s presidency as Buhari’s third term

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Supporters of the Rivers State governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have given an “irreducible minimum condition” for reconciliation in the faceoff between them and the leadership of the main opposition party. The pro-Wike camp said the PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, must go, insisting also that they should be allowed to choose his successor.

The supporters of the Rivers State governor urged former Senate President David Mark to speak up on the post-presidential primary election crisis. They alleged that Mark was with Ayu’s letter of resignation.

Those demands came ahead of today’s meeting of a six-man…