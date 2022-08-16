‘7,000 Illegal Private Schools in Plateau’ – THISDAYLIVE

The Plateau State chapter of the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON) has disclosed that 7,000 illegal private schools were currently operating in Plateau.

The Chairman of the association in the state, Mr. Solomon Musa, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Jos.

Musa, who described the situation as worrisome, added that such development was bad for the growth of education in the state.

”As I speak to you, we have 7,000 illegal private schools operating in Plateau; I’m telling you this on my authority as the chairman of APSON in Plateau.

”These schools did not obtain any operational approval from government and yet they have been operating.

”Yes, we are complementing government’s efforts but this is a sad development for the education sector of the state

”And because we don’t deal with anything illegal, owners of these illegal schools are not members of APSON,” he…