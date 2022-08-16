Awoniyi, Aribo Relishing Debut Goals with Forest, Southampton   – THISDAYLIVE

Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Joe Aribo are delighted scoring in their respective first games for Nottingham Forest and Southampton at the weekend.

Awoniyi’s first goal for Nottingham Forest ensured that the club’s return to the Premier League first time in 23 years ended in glory.

The 25-year-old bundled in from close range in first-half stoppage time against West Ham United to set his side on the way to a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

Awoniyi spent six years as a Liverpool player without making a single first-team appearance, before moving to Union Berlin in 2021 and then on to Forest for £17m in June.

“I’m really happy with the goal because it took me a long journey to get back to the Premier League,” he told BBC Match of the Day 2.

“That’s why I’m very, very proud of myself, and of course I am grateful to God about it.”

Awoniyi scored 20 goals in 43 games across all competitions last season for Union before…